Biotech crop area in Vietnam increases 26 times

According to Mr. Tran Xuan Dinh, Vice Chairman cum General Secretary of the Vietnam Seed Trade Association, in 2019 and 2020, the association collaborated with PG Economics (UK) to study and assess the impact of biotech corn on insect resistance and herbicide tolerance traits.
The result confirmed that biotech corn gave higher yields from 15.2 percent to 30 percent than conventional corn hybrids, with a reduction of 26 percent for herbicides and 78 percent for pesticides.
The result confirmed that biotech corn gave higher yields from 15.2 percent to 30 percent than conventional corn hybrids, with a reduction of 26 percent for herbicides and 78 percent for pesticides.