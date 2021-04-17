  1. Business

Biotech crop area in Vietnam increases 26 times

According to the report at the seminar ‘Contributions of Agricultural Biotechnology Adoption in Vietnam’ held by the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, Vietnam Seed Trade Association, and the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications in Hanoi, biotech crops, mainly genetically modified corn, were cultivated on an area of 90,200 hectares, accounting for about 10 percent of the total corn growing area nationwide, an increase of nearly 26 times compared to that in 2015.
According to Mr. Tran Xuan Dinh, Vice Chairman cum General Secretary of the Vietnam Seed Trade Association, in 2019 and 2020, the association collaborated with PG Economics (UK) to study and assess the impact of biotech corn on insect resistance and herbicide tolerance traits.

The result confirmed that biotech corn gave higher yields from 15.2 percent to 30 percent than conventional corn hybrids, with a reduction of 26 percent for herbicides and 78 percent for pesticides.

