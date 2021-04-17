Biotech crop area in Vietnam increases 26 times

According to the report at the seminar ‘Contributions of Agricultural Biotechnology Adoption in Vietnam’ held by the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, Vietnam Seed Trade Association, and the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications in Hanoi, biotech crops, mainly genetically modified corn, were cultivated on an area of 90,200 hectares, accounting for about 10 percent of the total corn growing area nationwide, an increase of nearly 26 times compared to that in 2015.