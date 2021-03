According to Mr. Binh, the price of black pepper is currently at VND70,000 (US$3.02) per kilogram, doubling that in April, 2020. From May, 2020 till now, the price of black pepper has surged due to shortage of supply.

From 2017 till now, because a slump of the price of the agricultural produce plus diseases and severe weather in 2020, farmers have not invested in pepper plantation any more; pepper has not pollinated and the yield declined. Moreover, the land for growing pepper has shrunk.

Following the surging prices of black pepper, Mr. Binh warned farmers not to continue growing the plant in the old fields where pepper plants died of diseases but growing in new areas and good selection of seeding. Moreover, farmers should apply water-saving system.





By Huu Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan