Blue-chip stocks buoy VN-Index, market liquidity increases heavily

Accordingly, foreign investors net bought nearly VND110 billion worth of blue-chip stocks, including PLX, VNM, and VRE.



Ending the trading session, Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index enhanced 6.99 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 907.94 points. Among the index members, 220 stocks increased, 184 decreased while 61 remained unchanged.



In the smaller bourse in the North, the HNX-Index rallied 1.38 points, or 1.07 percent, to finish at 130.58 points, with 71 winners, 95 losers, and 58 stocks unmoved.



Market liquidity was maintained at a high level, with the total trading volume reaching 528 million shares, worth more than VND9.45 trillion.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha