Bumper litchi crop in northern region in 2021

Recently, the interbank interest rates suddenly jumped, causing many people to worry whether bank lending rates will increase in the coming time while the business and production activities have been facing many difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it is recorded that many banks still keep lending interest rates at the "supportive" level for people and enterprises to do business and production.
Credit ratings for Vietnam is on an upward trend at the start of 2021 despite the raging pandemic thanks to the recovery in production, business and exports as well as new preferential loan policies to support domestic companies, experts stated.
Domestic retail in Vietnam is still green compared to foreign corporations with decades of experience and lacks competitive edges in capitalizing on the markets, and the government is looking for solutions to help domestic companies retain their market share.
Many people are expressing concerns over the recent movements in the stock market, and the possibility that the market is becoming more dependent on capital flow of individual investors who seem to have switched from savings to securities. The fact is that the stock market is actually receiving a steady stream of capital from several banks.