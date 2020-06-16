Business environment in Mekong Delta region improved dramatically

Speaking at the opening ceremony, VCCI Deputy Chief Vo Tan Thanh said that leaders of provinces in the region have made considerable efforts to improve business environment for years.

Their efforts were rewarded as several provinces ranked in the group of cities and provinces with good economic management.



For five consecutive years, the region has been leading in PCI amongst six economic zones. The region’s average PCI has kept increasing progressively. For instance, for the period 2015-2019, PCI surged by 10 percent averagely from a score of 59 in 2015 to 64.99 in 2019.

Moreover, five of 13 provinces and city in the region ranked in the country’s top 20 PCI showing the Mekong Delta’s stable and sustainable management capacity.

These five provinces and city are Dong Thap, Vinh Long, Ben Tre , Long An and Can Tho. The southern province of Dong Thap has rounded out the PCI’s top second localities to do business for three consecutive years.

Vinh Long Province has excellent improvement and its efforts were rewarded when it ranked in five leading provinces reflecting the provincial administration’s continuing efforts to reform economic governance by specifically targeting the provincial business environment to boost competitiveness.

For the first time within five years, Vinh Long’s score reached 70 and nine of ten indexes increased compared to 2018 including land access, time costs of regulatory compliance and informal charges.

Chairman of Vinh Long Province People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi said that more and more international and local investors use PCI as a valuable information for consideration in overall decision making process in the investment/expansion of their investment in a certain city or province in Vietnam.

Vinh Long Province and other provinces in the region’s attention to PCI have contributed to improvement; therefore, they ranked up. As a result, the region was assessed to have better management quality than other regions countrywide.

By Tin Huy - Translated by Uyen Phuong