Enterprises will not be charged any interest for the giving back when the pandemic ends.



According to the city Social Security's requirements, the temporary suspension of payment is applied for social insurance regimes including retirement and survivor allowance.

In addition, businesses that have 50 percent of employees quitting their jobs and suffer damage worth 50 percent of the total value of assets, excluding land will receive this treatment.





By Manh Hoa - Translated by Kim Khanh