At a forum “ Opportunities from breakthroughs in distribution channel shifting due to the novel coronavirus outbreaks" lately organized by the Young Entrepreneur Association and Sai Gon Times newspaper, enterprises complained of more difficulties due to damaging impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The new habits formed during this pandemic in 2020 has pushed enterprises to choose their online distribution options as more people buy commodities in internet.



For retail sector, online shopping has imposed big challenges to enterprises which are used to distributing commodities through traditional channel yet it was also a driving force for firms to study the new distribution channel as it is a great way to distribute product is by offering it for sale direct from your company warehouse on your company website.

Vu Thi Nhat Linh, Vice President of Managed Marketplace at Tiki.vn said that more customers have visited the company’s website and lingered longer than end of 2019.

Additionally, more suppliers, enterprises and businesses have taken heed of online distribution channel promotion. They have clear orientation toward online distribution channel and effective marketing has been top priority than big investment.

General Director of Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company (PNJ) Le Tri Thong said that consumers have changed their shopping habits fast; therefore, the company was quick to adapt to it. Because of Covid-19 impact, PNJ has gradually shifted from traditional distribution channel to online distribution channel which has seen fast growth.

Economists said that present shopping habits will bring big opportunities for small and medium enterprises. For extremely small enterprises, they can sell commodities through available social network at lowest spending.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong