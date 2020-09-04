Ca Mau proposes to upgrade existing airport

The authorities of the country’s southernmost province proposed the ministry to send evaluation reports to the PM for the approval decisions of airfield upgrades project in the 2021-2025 period.



Ca Mau Airport has the current runway of 1,500 meters and can receive small aircrafts, such as the ATR 72-500, AN-2, MIA-17, KINGAIR B200.

Vietnam Aviation Service Company (VASCO) operates one flight a day each way between Ho Chi Minh City and Ca Mau, using the ATR 72-500. In 2019, the province received nearly 2 million visitors while there is only one return flight a day.

In order to implement the master transportation plan in the Mekong Delta key economic region by 2020 and vision to 2030, and a master plan on transport development in Ca Mau for 2020 with a view to 2030, plan to increase runway capacity of Ca Mau Airport is so essential.

The upgrade project includes the building civil terminal and expanding runway’s length from 1,500 meters to 2,400 meters to receive Airbus 320 and Airbus 321 for Hanoi-Ca Mau, Da Nang – Ca Mau routes.

The project aims to meet surging air transport demand, the regional and provincial socio-economic development, and ensure national defense and security at sea.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh