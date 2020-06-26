Cai Mon durians granted geographical indications

Accordingly, the geographical areas with durians carrying the geographical indication of Cai Mon include 11 communes and towns in Cho Lach District; Tan Phu, Tien Long, Tien Thuy, and Phu Duc communes in Chau Thanh District; Nhuan Phu Tan, Hung Khanh Trung A, Phu My, and Phuoc My Trung communes in Mo Cay Bac District.



The durian varieties protected are Ri6 and Monthong. With this decision, Cai Mon durians are indefinitely protected by the National Office of Intellectual Property throughout the territory of Vietnam from the date of signing.



Up to now, along with coconut and green-skinned pomelo, Cai Mon durian is the third agricultural product of Ben Tre Province protected by geographical indications following the State regulations.





By Phan Thanh – Translated by Gia Bao