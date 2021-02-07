Canada may impose anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s concrete reinforcing bars

The anti-dumping duty investigation was initiated by the CBSA on September 22, 2020 against certain concrete reinforcing bar imports from Vietnam, Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia and Singapore, after a complaint was filed by a number of domestic steelmakers.



The products subject to the investigation fall under HS Codes 7213.10, 7214.20, 7215.90, and 7727.90.



The agency determined that the preliminary dumping margins by Vietnamese producers range from 3.7 percent to 15.4 percent, based on which Canada will impose temporary anti-dumping duties on the products.



The final decisions are expected to be issued on May 5 and June 4, 2021.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade has recommended concerned steelmakers in Vietnam to continue cooperating with Canadian investigators on the matter. The ministry itself will further coordinate with the Vietnam Steel Association, exporters and other stakeholders to keep a close watch on the case and take necessary act to protect the legitimate rights of Vietnamese enterprises.



During the investigated period, from June 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, Vietnam exported nearly 66,500 tonnes of concrete reinforcing bars to Canada for around US$30 million.