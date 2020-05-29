Canned tuna exports increase thanks to rising demand

The statistics by the General Department of Vietnam Customs showed that by the end of April this year, Vietnam’s canned tuna exports to the US increased by 2 percent compared to the same period last year. The export price of Vietnamese canned tuna tends to climb and currently is the second-highest among the ten canned tuna suppliers of this market.



Similarly, the demand for canned tuna increased in countries in the EU. The outbreak of the Covid-19 has caused canned tuna factories in Spain and Italy to slow down while increasing demand has urged the EU to import more canned tuna products from other countries. Currently, Vietnam’s canned tuna exports to the EU rose by 2.7 percent over the same period last year.



Tuna exports of Vietnam to countries in the ASEAN in April also surged by 4 percent year-on-year. Noticeably, tuna exports to Thailand, the largest importer in the region, jumped 61 percent.



By the end of April this year, tuna exports of Vietnam to Japan advanced 36 percent and Egypt hiked 59 percent. At the same time, Japan is increasingly importing many other processed tuna products of Vietnam. Especially, frozen cooked tuna soared by 111 percent over the same period last year.

By Quy Ngoc – Translated by Thuy Doan