Capons raised in Dong Nai attract buyers

According to farmers, in June every year, they prepare around 2,000-4,000 chickens for consumption during Tet holidays. When their chicken flocks have been raised for 60 days, they will have around 2,000 cockerels castrated. At this time, farmers have been zealously taking care of their chicken flocks for them to reach the right weight and meet the standards of appearance, such as beautiful, silky feather, long coxcomb, and tastier flesh, to provide for traders from Ho Chi Minh City. Every year, after deducting expenses, capon raisers earn profits of above VND150 million.



In Cam My District, in recent years, capon raising has been increasing sharply. The fact that farmers have switched to raise capons to reduce the pressure from the broiler market, at the same time, to have a steady consumption which has helped to improve their lives and increase their income during the festive season.

By Tien Minh – Translated by Bao Nghi