Cash to be disinfected to curb spread of COVID-19

The sterilised cash must be also stored for a certain period of time before returning to the market, according to the SBV.



The central bank has also required the institutions to disinfect and sterilise cash transaction areas, stores and ATMs.

The institutions must provide face masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and other protective gear for the tellers who are in direct contact with cash at transaction offices.

The SBV also asked the institutions to promote online banking services in order to reduce face-to-face transactions.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised people to wash their hands and stop using cash if possible as the paper bills may help spread the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the global COVID-19 outbreak.

VNA