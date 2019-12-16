Cashew nut exports to China rise by 58 percent

Cashew nut exports saw an increase of 58 percent in volume and 36.3 percent in value with 58,100 tons worth US$447.2 million in the first ten months of this year.



By November this year, enterprises exported more than 418,000 tons of cashew nuts worth nearly $3 billion, higher than the plan of 450,000 tons and $3.5 billion. The US remained the largest import market, followed by China and the Netherlands.

By Cong Phien – Translated by Bao Nghi