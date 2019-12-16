Cashew nut exports to China rise by 58 percent

SGGP
According to the General Customs of Vietnam, cashew nut exports to China have been increasing strongly in comparison with the same period last year though export turnover of several agricultural products has all declined due to tightened regulations on quality and cross border trade.
Cashew nut exports saw an increase of 58 percent in volume and 36.3 percent in value with 58,100 tons worth US$447.2 million in the first ten months of this year.

By November this year, enterprises exported more than 418,000 tons of cashew nuts worth nearly $3 billion, higher than the plan of 450,000 tons and $3.5 billion. The US remained the largest import market, followed by China and the Netherlands.

By Cong Phien – Translated by Bao Nghi

Tags:

Other news

See more