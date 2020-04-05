Cement, clinker exports drop due to COVID-19 pandemic

Exports witnessed strong decreases of nearly 40 percent in quantity and 20 percent in value compared to the same period last year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and a global price decline.



During the same period last year, the country shipped 12 million tonnes of cement and clinker abroad for US$ 360 million.



Earlier this year, the Ministry of Construction forecast cement demand would increase by 4-5 percent in 2020 thanks to a recovery in the real estate market.



Demand was estimated to reach 101-103 million tonnes, an increase of 4-5 percent from last year, of which 69-70 million tonnes would be used at home and 32-34 million tonnes would be shipped overseas.



Two cement production lines were expected to be put into operation this year, bringing the total number of cement production lines in Vietnam to 86 with a total output of 105.84 million tonnes.



Last year, Vietnam shipped abroad 33.8 million tonnes of cement and clinker, raking in nearly US$ 4 billion.

