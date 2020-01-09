Cement exports hit record second straight year

This is the second consecutive year the cement industry has recorded an all-time high export turnover, continuing to stay in the top export product group. Total cement and clinker consumption was around 98-99 million tons last year, of which domestic consumption was around 67 million tons and export around 34 million tons.



According to the Vietnam Cement Association, this year, the demand for cement will continue to climb by 4-5 percent compared to last year, reaching around 101-103 million tons.

By Van Dieu – Translated by Thanh Nha