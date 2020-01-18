Central provinces stabilize pork price after ASF outbreaks

From a price level of approximately VND90,000 per kilogram in mid-December last year, the prices of pigs in the markets of provinces and cities in the Central of Vietnam, on average, have declined by VND5,000-VND10,000 per kilogram, depending on each area, leading to a decline in the prices of pork, especially at wholesale markets, in this region. Mr. Nguyen Van Tam, a butcher at Hoa Xuan Market, said that the prices of pork climbed in November and early-December last year but started to drop since mid-December last year. However, the consumption of pork was not high.



Mr. Ho Ky Minh, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, has instructed suppliers to increase collecting pork to meet market demand, ensure maximum supply at price-stabilized stores at markets in the city and encourage people to use frozen pork sold at supermarkets. Besides, the pork price stabilization program of the Department of Industry and Trade of Da Nang City has been run with prices VND5,000 per kilogram lower than the market prices.



The food safety delegation cooperated with local authorities to inspect central markets at Dai Loc, Que Son, Duy Xuyen and Nam Giang districts. The inspection showed that the pork market has been stable with moderately steady prices.



Due to the impacts of the ASF, pork supply dropped drastically and the prices of pork skyrocketed in the market. However, at this time there is no longer a sudden hike in the prices of pigs and pork as in early December last year, said Mr. Thieu Viet Dung, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Quang Nam Province.



Statistics of the agriculture of Ha Tinh Province showed that the total pig herd of the province was still high with nearly 410,000 pigs, of which around 60,000 pigs were ready for slaughter. The number of pigs is enough to provide for people in the province and some neighboring areas during Tet holidays. The price of pigs currently fluctuates between VND81,000 and VND84,000 per kilogram, a decrease of VND7,000-VND8,000 per kilogram compared to that in a half month ago.



According to the Department of Animal Health of Thua Thien – Hue Province, by the end of last year, the ASF had happened at 712 hamlets and 125 communes in nine districts with total pigs having been destroyed at 74,013 pigs or 4,477 tons. However, at large pig farms with a closed farming system that have not affected by the ASF, the rate of rebuilding pig herd is quite fast. Up to now, many pig farms raise up to 2,500 sows, some farms even raise 8,000-10,000 market hogs. The total pig herd of the province is at around 130,000 pigs, of which there are 18,000 sows.



Mr. Phan Hung Son, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Thua Thien – Hue Province, said that after implementing measures to stabilize the market, the prices of pork in the province have dropped by VND10,000-VND20,000 per kilogram.



It is recorded that the number of pigs infected by the ASF was mainly at small scale pig-farming households and some farms. Currently, at some places, the epidemic has been controlled so farmers want to rebuild pig herd. However, authorities warned that amid the context that the ASF has not been totally pushed back, animal husbandry farmers must obey instructions of authorities because if they rebuild pig herd arbitrarily, the epidemic might recur and cause huge economic losses.



Mr. Tran Hung, Director of the Department of Husbandry and Animal Health under the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ha Tinh Province, said that the ASF occurred at more than 170 communes of 13 districts and cities and towns in the province, causing more than 32,000 pigs to be destroyed with total weight of around 1,750 tons, accounting for 2.6 percent of total pig production of the province. Currently, the epidemic has weakened and gradually been controlled. Authorities have been guiding farmers to rebuild pig herd. However, rebuilding pig herd must be carried out carefully and little by little at pig-farming facilities and places where the safety conditions have been ensured, instead of rebuilding pig herd at any cost.



Mr. Nguyen Van Hung, Director of the Department of Animal Health of Thua Thien – Hue Province, said that currently, large enterprises and farms have increased total pig herd by 15 percent with the number of parents stock reaching 160,000 pigs. The department recommended that farmers should wait until it is safe to rebuild pig herd. At the same time, they should implement organic farming models, large-scale farms, and closed farming system.



At a meeting with relevant departments, Mr. Phan Ngoc Tho, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thua Thien - Hue Province, ordered local authorities to propagandize and warn households to change rudimentary raising practices and shift from small scale to safety-ensured large-scale pig farming. Local authorities must closely monitor the rebuilding of pig herd to advise the province in giving instructions and support to farmers in the process.

