Central provinces suffer huge losses due to hot weather

In aquafarming areas in the central coastal provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, and Phu Yen, farmers are moaning as their shrimps were sick and killed massively because of thermal shock. At the white-leg shrimp farming area in Binh Son District in Quang Ngai Province, although farmers used many methods, including spraying chemicals to clean the pond, they could not save their shrimps from the white spot disease and the acute hepatopancreatic necrosis disease.



Mr. Nguyen Tang Binh, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province, said that not only in Binh Son District but in Tu Nghia District, mass-killing of shrimps was also recorded, causing huge losses for farmers. So far, at least 6,42 hectares of white-leg shrimps were killed because of hot weather. Similarly, hot weather also caused the death of 30 hectares of shrimps of farmers in Phuoc Thang and Phuoc Thuan communes in Tuy Phuoc District of Binh Dinh Province. Meanwhile, at Xuan Dai Bay in Phu Yen Province, lobsters have started to die and the risk of a mass die-off will increase if hot weather continues to prolong.



The fact that hot weather became more severe while the humidity in the air fell and the Southwest wind blew hard has caused many difficulties for people, especially a shortage of water for daily activities and the production for people in mountainous districts. Mr. Vo Cuong, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Pho Cuong Commune in Duc Pho District of Quang Ngai Province, said that the commune has proposed the upper level to provide funds to drill six large wells in key drought-hit regions to supply water for people at peak time.



Meanwhile, the People’s Committee of Thua Thien – Hue Province has requested the Government and ministries to support the excess electricity and oil expenses and repair irrigation works to ensure the water supply with a total value of around VND87.5 billion.



Not only suffering hot weather, but central provinces also suffered severe losses due to tornadoes. Thousands of hectares of food crops and fruit trees were destroyed, causing a loss of billions of Vietnamese dong to farmers. Especially, nearly 100 houses in A Luoi District in Huong Tra Town in Thua Thien – Hue Province, nearly 50 houses in Dakrong District in Quang Tri Province, and more than 150 houses in Huong Khe District in Ha Tinh Province were blown off roofs and collapsed.



In the past week, at the district and provincial hospitals in the Central provinces, the number of elderly and children, mainly suffering from respiratory diseases, hospitalized were from 1.5 to 2 times higher compared to that in the previous month. Doctors of the Central Hospital of Hue said that the hot weather creates favorable conditions for bacteria, especially diseases such as viral fever, respiratory, digestive, and dermatitis, to arise, multiply, and develop.





By Van Thang, Ngoc Oai – Translated by Gia Bao