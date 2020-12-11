China extends extra 3- hour customs clearance for Vietnamese goods

The Chinese side decided to extend customs clearance time running from 8AM to 8PM every day, instead of 8:00AM to 5:00 PM according to local time of China.The Ministry of Industry and Trade also informed that some Vietnamese fruits such as dragon fruit and watermelon would be ready for harvesting and exporting period to ship to China to meet demand of New Year’s Eve, Lunar New Year Tet, the Tet Nguyen Tieu (first full moon) Festival in China.The Management Board of the Dong Dang-Lang Son border gate economic zone said that due to the shortage of employees together with conducting strictly requirements for the Covid-19 pandemic prevention have recently affected the unloading of goods as well as time for customs clearance procedures of Vietnamese goods at the Tan Thanh - Po Chai border gate on the Chinese side.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong