He made the statement in the press brief about trade frauds, origin fraud and post clearance check.



Mr. Loc said from the middle of 2018, because the US government imposed high tariff on Chinese commodities; Chinese goods have been disguised as Vietnamese origin to export to the US in order to enjoy lower export duty.

Through inspection, customs officials found out that some enterprises have high exports into the US especially exports of 19 commodities.

The Department of Post Clearance Audit paid unscheduled visits to nine enterprises discovering four of them having committed origin fraud in order to enjoy lower export duty.

One of the four is Chinese-invested Excel Company to produce electric bikes. The company was established in 2018. It imports all bike accessories from China and just assemble in Vietnam but it declares Vietnamese product origin to enjoy the special tariff.

The Department announced to continue expanding inspection on LED light and solar panels sheets.





By VAN PHUC - Translated by UYEN PHUONG