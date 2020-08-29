Chinese enterprises have demand for Vietnamese coffee, aquatic products

In Hanoi, the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) on August 28 organized the B2B Webinar on Vietnam – China (Shanghai) Consumer Products 2020, in association with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Shanghai and the Private Label Specialty Committee of Shanghai (PLSC).



At this event, Mr. Herry Luo, Deputy Secretary-General of PLSC informed that at present, coffee shops and the number of coffee drinkers in China are increasing day by day as China is forming a coffee culture.



Therefore, this is a good opportunity for Vietnamese coffee enterprises to penetrate deeper into the Chinese market. However, since there are many foreign coffee brands in China, Vietnamese enterprises need to pay attention to the coffee taste of Chinese people and cooperate with importers to bring their products to supermarkets and retail chains of China.



At the same time, consumers in China are also fond of and have great demand for seafood. Therefore, the PLSC will introduce Chinese importers to prestigious Vietnamese seafood enterprises with high-quality products for the two sides to cooperate and connect trade.



According to Ms. Chen Chen, the Procurement Manager of Shanghai Bailian Youan Imported Food Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd., which specializes in supplying food products to supermarkets in China, has the demand to import basa fish, black tiger shrimps, bananas, dragon fruits, biscuits, cashew nuts, dried fruits, coffee, beverages, and dairy products. Of which, noticeably, Vietnamese dairy products have been qualified for export to the European Union (EU), so they are trusted by Chinese consumers.



Mr. Herry Luo also added that in recent years, the PLSC has helped more than 500 Chinese enterprises to contact and work with foreign enterprises. At first, as the Covid-19 pandemic has not yet ended, the PLSC will promote online trading programs, then invite Vietnamese Enterprises to exchange with Chinese importers and bring Chinese importers to visit and exchange with Vietnamese enterprises and manufacturers for cooperation.



According to Ms. Le Phuong Lan, the representative of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Shanghai, China is now increasing imports of agricultural products and foodstuffs in the context that consumer demand recovers robustly after the pandemic. This is the high time for Vietnamese enterprises to exploit markets, such as Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Anhui, because they are considered as a group of markets with great potential for Vietnamese goods, including seafood, rice, and many other agricultural products and foods.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao