City adjusts operation target for seven projects in Sai Gon Hi-Tech Park

The mentioned projects above included resettlement areas of Long Son, Man Thien, Cay Dau No.1, Cay Dau No.2, Cau Xay, the first and second phases of Long Buu resettlement area.For projects locating in the 18.75- hectare residential resettlement zone at Hiep Phu Ward and Tang Nhon Phu A Ward, District 9, the Sai Gon Hi-Tech Park Management Board is charge of reporting the contents related to adjustment of the project scale, change the policy of using project investment capital in the period when the Sai Gon Hi-Tech Park Development Company Limited is a member of the Sai Gon Hi-Tech Park Management Board and the Municipal People's Committee.

​ By Binh Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong