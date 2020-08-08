City provides support to cooperatives amid Covid-19 pandemic

Accordingly, the municipal People’s Committee ordered the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to collaborate with the Department of Science and Technology to support and advise cooperatives on tools to manage productivity, quality, intellectual property, and innovation; support the transfer of the model of applying scientific and technological advances and innovation to promote agricultural production, and improve the capacity of agricultural production and processing cooperatives.



Besides, cooperatives should proactively restructure their products, reorient investment, switch to produce market-linked products, increase the proportion of deep processing, and improve agricultural production capacity to adapt to climate change.



The Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC helps to develop the agricultural markets; strengthen the management, forecasting, and information on agricultural markets to limit the situation of bumper crops - low prices; support to expand markets for export agricultural products.



The Department of Taxation of HCMC is in charge of guiding cooperatives to implement regulations on tax payment rescheduling.



The Department of Customs of HCMC was entrusted to research and propose the reduction of logistics and customs procedure fees, creating conditions for cooperatives to reduce costs and have advantages in importing materials for production and exporting goods.



The State Bank of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Branch researches and proposes a preferential credit package for cooperatives to build warehouses and factories for agricultural product processing and preserving, and restructure production right after the pandemic ends.





By Quy Ngoc – Translated by Gia Bao