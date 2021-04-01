City’s export processing zone, industrial zone attract more investment

Total foreign investment capital increased by 80.67 percent over the same period; meanwhile, the domestic investment capital surged 52.66 percent over the same period.





In the first quarter, the total investment capital of licensed and adjusted industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City reached more than US$224 million, up 66.34 percent over the same period.As for the land fund at the export processing zones and industrial zones, Mr. Hua Quoc Hung said that there are 5,921 hectares of land under the Government's planning. Up to now, about 72 percent of the land has been put into exploitation. The remaining land is currently being related to legal problems and rental prices.This information was issued at a press conference about the operation situation for the first quarter at export processing zones and industrial zones in the city on March 31.

By Lac Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong