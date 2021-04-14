Coffee exports fall by over 11 percent in Q1

Coffee exports earned US$771 million for Vietnam in the first quarter of 2021 (Photo: VNA)



Despite a drop in both export volume and value, export prices still increased in Q1, the MARD said, noting that prices of Vietnamese coffee averaged US$1,897 per tonne in March, up 7.9 percent from the previous month and 12.8 percent year on year.

In March alone, 145,000 tonnes of coffee were shipped abroad, bringing home US$275 million. The figures respectively rose 18 percent and 27.3 percent month on month, but declined 21.1 percent and 11 percent compared to the same period last year.During Q1, average coffee export prices grew 6.8 percent from a year earlier to US$1,801 per tonne.MARD statistics also showed that in the first three months, the country exported US$10.61 billion worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products, up 19.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, imports hit US$7.74 billion, up 44.7 percent.That resulted in a trade surplus of US$2.87 billion for the agricultural sector during the period.