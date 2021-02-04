Commercial banks warn against fraudulent messages, websites

Multiple clients of Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) allegedly received phone messages from the bank’s SMS system, requesting password verification or offering transaction discounts. After filling out online forms as instructed, the clients found large sums of money had disappeared from their bank account.

Commercial banks pointing out fraudulent websites (Photo: SGGP) According to Sacombank’s representatives, their SMS service provider had confirmed the messages were not sent from the bank’s phone system, and they are working with competent authorities to look into the matter.



Meanwhile, people have been baited into depositing money for low interest loans due to shopping demands in the Tet season. The Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) warns people against an elaborate scheme involving scammers impersonating loan agents of the bank using forged paperworks.

According to their representative, the bank does not require deposits, pre-payments or fees of any kind during loan review and analysis.

All commercial banks in face of the situation have advised against clicking on SMS links before verifying the domain, giving away their card security code and one-time password (OTP), or logging in to their bank accounts on public devices and networks. They also recommend clients to contact the official telephone hotline or the nearest branch for transactional support.

A number of found fraudulent websites include http://agribanks3.asia; http://agribanks.space, http://agribanks.edu.vn; http://agribanking.com.vn, http://agri2021.co, sacombank.net.vn, iisacombank.com; e-sacombank.com, among others.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has requested credit institutions and related units to ensure network safety and security during important events and holidays in 2021 by closely monitoring activities and logs on their core transaction systems like ATM and Internet Banking, and strengthening defense against malware and targeted attacks.

Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Tan Nghia