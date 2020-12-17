Confectionery orders placed for Tet holidays

The municipal Department of Industry and Trade said that to prepare for the upcoming festive season, a large quantity of sweets will be sold in the market to serve consumer demand.

According to the Department, local confectionery companies continued innovating, seeking new technologies and improving productivity and product quality to meet the demands of local consumers.



Averagely, prices of candies range from VND200,000 (US$8.59) for common-end segment to VND2 million ($85.9). Locally-produced products are gradually gaining a firm foothold in the domestic confectionery market

Interestingly, enterprises said that consumer demand of confectionery will not decline in spite of Covid-19. Companies have launched new products for Tet holidays in the middle of November with eye-catching packaging.

Sweet orders have been placed by companies and organizations. Locally-produced products account for 80 percent to 90 percent while 20 percent are imported kinds from the South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Japan in supermarkets Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, BigC, Lotte Mart.

Vietnamese companies have introduced various kinds of sweets to compete with their foreign peers. For instance, Bibica company launched Goody package while Mondelez Kinh Do has made Orion, Cosy, Lu, Oreo, Solite, Ritz, AFC at different prices. For the low-end segment, Hai Ha, Hai Chau, Minh Ngọc companies also launched their own cakes.

Noticeably, this year saw the re-appearance of Kido Corporation’s vanicream biscuits and chocolate cream biscuits. A representative of Kido Corporation said the new products have been sold in its 12,000 stores in markets in December and 45,000 retailers across the country later.

Confectionery are also sold in stores in traditional markets in addition to supermarkets and social network . however, prices of sweets in stores in traditional markets and social network are lower ranging from VND100,000 - VND300,000 a tray of mut (traditional fruit candies). Mut is sold per kilogram in plastic bags without clear indications of origins in traditional markets.

Therefore, the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance has lately ordered its men in localities to increase supervision in wholesale markets and commercial centers from now to February 25 to protect consumers’ right and health.

By Khanh Hau - Translated by Kim Khanh