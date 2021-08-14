Conference discusses cashless payment solutions for agro-fishery SMEs

Illustrative image





Experts from three locations – Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore – gathered to chalk out directions for the development of non-cash payment platforms for Vietnamese SMEs, particularly businesses, cooperatives, and business households operating in agriculture and fisheries.Specialists from VISA introduced a number of digital payment solutions and digital technologies to facilitate enterprises’ digital transformation and talked on how they plan to support SMEs in agriculture and fisheries.Speaking at the event, CID Deputy Director Bui Huy Hoang said there have been changes in the perception of people and businesses about many aspects of digital transformation as a result of Covid-19.Non-cash payment is evolving in parallel with online marketplaces, Hoang said, adding that he expects VISA will be able to provide suitable solutions for local agribusinesses and cooperatives in a program called “Gian hang Viet truc tuyen quoc gia” (national online shop for Vietnamese products).Cashless solutions are also expected to boost cross-border trade as the IDEA is cooperating with logistics service provider Viettel Post to export agricultural products via e-commerce platforms. The two sides plan to together develop solutions for the use of non-cash payment apps and build capacity in e-commerce skills for local businesses and cooperatives in the coming time.

VNA