Construction of My Thuy Seaport kicked off

The project costs VND14, 234 billion (US$613 million), including VND2, 143 coming from the My Thuy International Port Joint Venture Company and VND12, 091 billion loaned by strategic partners.



The harbor covering on an area of 685 hectares can receive 100,000 – ton ship. It has 10 ports that will be built in three stages, including 4 ports from 2018-2025; 3 ports from 2026-2031; and 3 ports from 2032-2036.

The seaport complex aims to provide transport services in industrial zones (IZs) in the Southeast Economic Zone and other IZs in the province, as well as goods in transit from Laos and Northeastern Thailand in the East-West Economic Corridor.





By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Kim Khanh