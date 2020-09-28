Construction of US$143-million industrial park begins in Binh Dinh

The complex, with an investment of more than VND3.33 trillion (US$143.45 million ), will span an area of 1,425 ha in Van Canh district of the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh.



Once operational, it is expected to attract investment in excess of US$2 billion, create stable jobs for about 150,000 workers, and contribute around VND400 billion per year to the State budget.

Addressing the event, Deputy PM Binh said the project will serve as a nucleus promoting the development of Binh Dinh’s industrial and services sectors, urging local authorities and people to work with the investor to ensure its progress and safety.

He also asked Binh Dinh authorities to improve investment climate, promptly handle administrative procedures for investors and care for residents whose land is revoked for projects.

The same day, the Deputy PM attended a ceremony to open a road linking Nhon Hoi Economic Zone with Phu Cat airport of Binh Dinh province. The road, measuring 20km in length and 20.5m in width, was built at a cost of VND1.82 billion, with four lanes.

Also on September 27, a ground-breaking ceremony for a high tech agricultural complex was held in Cu M’gar district of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

It is invested by Hung Nhon Group and De Heus of the Netherlands at an investment of VND1.5 trillion ($64.6 million), aiming to produce high quality animal feed and fertiliser for exports.

Covering an area of about 200ha, the complex is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Upon its completion, the project is hoped to turn the Central Highlands into a hub for swine breeds and hi-tech husbandry models in the region and Asia.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said the project is an environmentally-friendly one which will use solar power energy and create jobs for nearly 300 local labourers.