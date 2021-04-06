Construction on Phan Thiet Airport begins

In accordance with the aviation transport development plan until 2020, with a view to 2030, Phan Thiet will be an aerodrome with a reference code 4E, which will be used for military and civil purposes.

It will receive international flights with a runway and a terminal having a design capacity of 2 million passengers per year, along with serving military and national defence purposes, contributing to the socio-economic development of the province and the region at large.

A perspective of the airport (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieu. Gen Tran Don asked the Air Defence - Air Force to ensure progress and quality of the construction and devise measures to implement tasks synchronously, firstly in unexploded ordnance disposal and land clearance.

Agencies under the Ministry of Defence are responsible for steering the Air Defence - Air Force in the implementation of the project.

Vietnamplus