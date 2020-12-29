Container shipping companies required to perform service price listing

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration, import-export enterprises have recently reflected a remarkable increase in service prices of container shipping companies.
From November, almost all the container shipping companies have increased their service price from twice to ten times, notably container rental to the United Kingdom rockted from US$1,420 a 20-feet container in October to US$7,200 in December.
Meanwhile, the container rental from Thailand to Vietnam skyrockted from US$60 a container before October to US$600 per container from November.
