Containers of black pepper stuck in Nepal “rescued” successfully





Accordingly, thanks to the efforts of Vietnamese authorities, the Customs Department of Nepal has granted permission for the release of black pepper containers of Vietnamese enterprises to re-export to Vietnam.The MoIT said that as the current price of black pepper is high after these consignments of black pepper arrive in Vietnam, they can continue to be exported to many other markets to make up for the losses of enterprises.Earlier, some Vietnamese black pepper exporters called for help as around 58 containers of black pepper exported to Nepal could not be cleared as importing partners in Nepal had not applied for import permits and refused to receive the shipments. To send these containers back to Vietnam, the Customs Department of Nepal requested the opinion of the Nepal Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Supplies, as well as ordered enterprises to complete the re-export documents following the regulations.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan