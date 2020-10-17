Continuous rains cause damages to rice farmers

Currently, the Mekong Delta has harvested about 300,000 hectares of rice. About 500,000 hectares of the third rice crop has not been harvested yet. Of which, in Hau Giang Province, there are about 500 hectares of fallen rice, with 10-50 percent loss of yield.



According to Mr. Tran Chi Hung, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Hau Giang Province, the number of raw paddy dryers in the province has decreased drastically. The number of combine harvesters is just enough to meet the demand. In the coming days, thunderstorms will continue to occur, so farmers need to take advantage of the good weather to harvest rice as soon as possible.



Many farmers are anxious as the area of fallen rice is on the increase, and the labor cost for harvesting fallen rice is also higher by VND50,000-VND60,000 per worker compared to standing rice.





By Cao Phong – Translated by Thanh Nha