Cotton Day Vietnam 2020 to be held in virtual format due to COVID-19 concern

The announcement was made at a press conference on September 14 by the event's co-organizers, the Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association (VITAS) and the US Cotton Council International (CCI) in Vietnam.



The cotton show will be an opportunity for local manufacturers, retailers and exporters in the sector to participate in exchanges with partners of the US cotton industry.

The online event will see the participation of great leaders, including former Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) CEO Michael Duke; director of global macro at Eurasia Group, Willis Sparks; President of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association, Vu Duc Giang; president of Cotton Council International (CCI), Ricky Clarke; president and CEO of the National Cotton Council of America (NCC), Gary Adams; CCI board chairman, Hank Reichle; and Executive Director of CCI, Bruce Atherley. They will provide the latest updates and information on the global cotton industry during coronavirus pandemic, the sustainable development goals of the US cotton industry and supporting measures for businesses affected by coronavirus.

The Cotton Day was held for the first time in Vietnam in 2017. It has become the annual September event, attracting hundreds of enterprises and partners in the garment and textile industry in the country.

Vietnam is the world’s third-largest importing country for cotton, reaching 1.5 million tons per year, including over 800,000 tons from the US, equivalent to 25 percent of total U.S. cotton exports.

Cotton Council International (CCI) is a non-profit trade association that promotes U.S. cotton fiber and makes cotton products in more than 50 countries through 20 offices around the globe under its COTTON USA™ trademark.

President of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association, Vu Duc Giang



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh