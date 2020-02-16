COVID-19: Mong Cai completes preparations to resume border trade

This is in line with the Prime Minister’s directive on ensuring normal import and export activities and cross-border trade.



Accordingly, vehicles transporting goods from China to Vietnam and vice versa will be sterilised by an automatic system, while the drivers will undergo strict medical examination and be fully equipped with medical masks and protective suits.



Meanwhile, porters will be strictly managed and quarantined, as well as armed with protective gear.



Earlier, authorities of Mong Cai and its Chinese neighbour Dongxing city discussed plans to resume trade through the Mong Cai-Dongxing pair of border gates, with specific time of resumption to be announced later.



Mong Cai city will join hands with competent agencies to remove bottlenecks and support local import-export enterprises, and seek measures to improve handling capacity to reduce waiting time for Chinese drivers in Vietnam. Besides, it has worked to study the market to connect local enterprises and prepare commodities for export right after the resumption.



Report from the city showed that prevention and control of the COVID-19 has been carried out comprehensively and drastically. Medical examination and sterilisation has been implemented across the city and COVID-19 quarantine sites arranged for the suspected cases.