CPI in January, 2021 increases by 0.06 percent against prior month

According to the General Statistics Office, January is the month before Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year); therefore, the demand of shopping surged. Subsequently, prices of meals in outside eateries hiked and prices of petrol and gas leaped following the world prices. All factors pushed up the January CPI to increase.



Average inflation rate also inched up by 0.27 percent in January, 2021 compared to December , 2020 and by 0.49 percent compared to the same period of the prior year.

In January 2021, export revenue reached US$26.4 billion, declining by 5.4 percent compared to the prior month but increasing by 41 percent compared to the same period last year. In January 2021, the export value of four commodities reached over US$1 billion, accounting for 50.6 percent in the country’s total export revenue.

With regard to structure of imported goods in January, the import of production material group was estimated at US$24.7 billion, up by 41 percent against the same period last year and making up 93.7 percent of the country’s total import.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan