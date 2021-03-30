Credit estimated to reach 2 percent in first three months

According to data from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, by March 19, the total means of payment rose by 1.49 percent compared to the end of last year, while it increased 1.55 percent in the same period last year. Capital mobilization of credit institutions edged up by 0.54 percent, higher than the level of 0.51 percent in the same period last year.



The credit of the economy climbed by 1.47 percent, much improved compared to the figure of 0.68 percent in the first three months of last year. The Covid-19 pandemic has been zoned and controlled, production and business activities have returned to normalcy, causing the credit demand of the economy to jump. The SBV said that credit increased by 1.2 percent by March 17. Credit was estimated to rally 2 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the end of last year. This figure is higher than that in the first quarter of last year, at around 0.68 percent. The SBV's orientation of credit growth for this year is 12 percent.





By Hanh Nhung - Translated by Thuy Doan