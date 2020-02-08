Customs clearance time at Northern border gates adjusted due to 2019-nCoV

This adjustment is to ensuring the quality of goods and avoid price pressure.According to the Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the PingXiang City Committee for Foreign Economic Trade has announced the closure of all purchases in all markets of Pingxiang from January 31 to the end of February 8 and they will re-operate on February 9 excepting for the Huu Nghi Border Gate which is scheduled to open on February 3 due to the 2019-nCoV.Similarly, the steering committee of local disease infection and control in Hekou District, Yunnan Province also issued announcement on the closure of trading in markets in Bac Son – Ha Khau (Hekou District) until the end of February 8, and closely monitoring the development of export activities of agricultural and aquatic products and fruits through the Northern border provinces such as Lang Son, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh and Cao Bang, etc in order to actively plan of production and export, avoid trading congestion and other impacts.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Hai