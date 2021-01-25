In a document sent to customs departments in border gates, the general department required that owners of vehicles transporting commodities to report in advance before entering Vietnam.



According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, many people have taken advantage of the regulation that they have not had to fill the customs declaration in the past time to gather commodities in border gates for illegal transport into Vietnam.

Moreover, they have incorrectly filled customs declaration forms about imported goods in terms of categories, quantity, and value. Worse, they consumed goods in transit or reexported commodities.