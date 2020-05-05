On April 4, the prices of many kinds of vegetables have increased again, by VND5,000-VND7,000 per kilogram compared to the previous month. Particularly, lettuce fetched VND12,000 per kilogram, heart-shaped cabbage was sold at VND11,000-VND12,000 per kilogram, potatoes were priced from VND18,000 to VND20,000 per kilogram, and spinach was sold at VND13,000-VND15,000 per kilogram.



Ms. Nguyen Thi Loan, a vegetable trader in Da Lat City, said that currently, wholesale markets have also received more vegetables. The demand for vegetables in consumption chains has improved significantly. Increasing vegetable prices have also partly helped to ease the burden for farmers.



Meanwhile, the prices of Dalat flowers have also recovered when the supply chain basically returned to normal. Currently, chrysanthemums were priced at VND15,000 per ten stems, Texas bluebell was sold at VND45,000 per kilogram, and rose fetched VND600-VND1,000 per stem.



According to the Dalat Flower Association, after the lunar New Year, the flower consumption merely accounted for 20-30 percent of the total flower production due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Especially, during the period of social distancing, only 10 percent of Dalat flower production was consumed, causing revenue to drop by 50-80 percent.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thanh Nha