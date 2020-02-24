Deposit interest rates decline

Particularly, Techcombank has adjusted its interest rates by 0.05-0.2 percent for most deposit terms. For instance, the interest rate for the 1-5 month term is now 4.25-4.75 percent per annum, for the six-month term 6.2-6.7 percent per annum, and for one-year term 6.3-6.8 percent per annum.



Eximbank listed new interest rate chart with a decrease of 0.4 percent in the deposit interest rate of the 36-month term to 8 percent per annum, and a decrease of 0.1-0.2 percent per annum for the 12-month and 18-month terms compared to the previous interest rate chart.



Finance and banking experts said that interest rate adjustment is to implement the policy of the State Bank of Vietnam, at the same time, to restructure its capital structure. Besides, commercial banks have also mobilized enough capital to meet the new regulations on capital safety so there is no pressure on capital mobilization at this time.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan