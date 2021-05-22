Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 21. (Photo: VNA)



Dam, who is also head of the committee, ordered continuing to keep a close watch on pandemic clusters in the two provinces, saying Bac Giang needs to closely control workers at industrial parks to prevent the pandemic from spreading to other localities.

Testing methods should be renewed, not only in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, but also other provinces, using information-technology in sample collection, testing and result release, he said.

The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Health to soon issue guidelines to help enterprises purchase quick test kits and conduct screen testing for their employees when necessary.

It was reported at the meeting that as of 12:00 on May 21, Vietnam counted 4,833 COVID-19 cases, including 1,785 infections recorded in 30 cities and province since April 27 when the new wave of the pandemic started in the country.

Bac Giang province alone detected 668 cases, mostly in Van Trung and Quang Chau industrial parks. Meanwhile, its neighbouring province of Bac Ninh reported 317 cases, manly in Thuan Thanh district.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An said a number of associations, enterprises and localities have proposed his ministry remove obstacles to production, business and goods circulation.

At the meeting, the Ministry of Public Security asked foreign-invested firms to set forth plans to closely manage foreign experts, saying they should stay in dormitories in factories, not commute between factories and residences.

The committee also suggested Bac Ninh and Bac Giang pilot home quarantine, and urged the health ministry to coordinate with localities to review COVID-19 treatment in the new situation.