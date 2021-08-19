Districts get ready for market reopening but sellers’ concerns over virus spread

Partitions between sellers and buyers in traditional markets help prevent the spread of virus.



Thu Duc Agriculture Wholesale Market has seen the instability of commodity supplies. There are just some tons of fruits per day.

The People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District has not allowed the reopening of Dong Thanh Market because the Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated. Previously, 12 markets have been ordered to temporarily close to prevent the further spread of the virus, said Deputy head of the Economic Department of the district, Pham Minh Hoang.

Director of the Hoc Mon Agriculture Wholesale Market Company Limited, Nguyen Tien Dung said that the company plans to reopen Hoc Mon Agriculture Wholesale Market this week.

From the beginning of August to present, HCMC has reopened six traditional markets selling essential consumer goods, including Binh Thoi, Thoi An, Hiep Thanh, Phuoc Thanh, Nguyen Tri Phuong and Hoa Hung.

Markets consisting of Kien Thanh, Tan Doan Viet, contemporary market in Vinh Loc A Commune’s Hamlet 4, Hung Long, Thanh Xuan, Thai Binh, Da Kao and Tan Thong Hoi from July 19-31 have resumed operation after two times of temporary shutdown.

The People’s Committee of HCMC previously asked people’s committees of districts and Thu Duc City to prepare plans for the reopening of traditional markets

According the Department of Trade and Industry, the slow reopening of traditional markets has caused a burden for the supply chains and effected on the supply and demand of essential commodities.

