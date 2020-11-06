Domestic investment capital into HCMC-based EPZs, IPs increases heavily

By the end of October this year, the total investment capital, both newly-registered and adjusted, hit US$591.94 million, reaching 118.39 percent of the plan, an increase of 7.16 percent compared to the same period last year. Of which, total foreign investment capital reached $270.67 million, down 19.14 percent. Domestic investment attraction topped nearly VND7.44 trillion ($321.27 million), an increase of 47.6 percent over the same period. Noticeably, newly-registered investment capital that focuses on the projects of building factories and warehouses for rent of some infrastructure development enterprises to serve the demand for subletting of small and medium-sized and supporting industry enterprises soared sharply.
To support enterprises to overcome difficulties, Hepza has approved rescheduling for 34 projects, lowered factory rent by 10-30 percent, reduced electricity bills and excess wastewater treatment charges, and extended fee payment deadlines for infrastructure maintenance and restoration without late payment charges.
