Dong Nai draws US$26.3 billion in FDI to industrial parks

According to the authority, by end of October, the province has attracted nearly $31 billion from FDI projects, and $26.3 billion has been poured into industrial parks.
From the beginning of the year, the province has disbursed $918 million, exceeding the province’s plan (by 15 percent). the province has so far disbursed over $20.4 billion, accounting for 77 percent of FDI capital registered in industrial parks.
FDI investors in Dong Nai Province are from South Korea, Taiwan (China), Japan, Singapore, China and Thailand.
During recent 4 or 5 years, investors have poured more money into supporting FDI projects in the fields of machine, electronic components manufacturing, textile and garment, and shoes using modern and environmentally friendly technologies.