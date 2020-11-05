Dong Nai draws US$26.3 billion in FDI to industrial parks

According to the authority, by end of October, the province has attracted nearly $31 billion from FDI projects, and $26.3 billion has been poured into industrial parks.



From the beginning of the year, the province has disbursed $918 million, exceeding the province’s plan (by 15 percent). the province has so far disbursed over $20.4 billion, accounting for 77 percent of FDI capital registered in industrial parks.

FDI investors in Dong Nai Province are from South Korea, Taiwan (China), Japan, Singapore, China and Thailand.

During recent 4 or 5 years, investors have poured more money into supporting FDI projects in the fields of machine, electronic components manufacturing, textile and garment, and shoes using modern and environmentally friendly technologies.

By Hoang Bac - Translated by Anh Quan