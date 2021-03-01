Dong Nai needs 40,000 laborers

Amongst businesses needing 40,000 employees, Prowell Vietnam Company in Long Khanh Industrial Park with available 5,000 laborers needs to recruit more than 3,000 workers as it planned to expand production meanwhile Kowide Outdoor in Suoi Tre Industrial Park needs additional 300 unskilled and skilled workers.



To attract laborers, companies proposed bonus policies and fee support policies. For instance, Hyosung Vietnam in Nhon Trach Industrial Park 1 proposed to offer VND2.4 million (US$104.6) to new employees for the first year of working in the company.

Moreover, the company will give VND800,000 as bonus to those who take their relatives to work in the company. Additionally, workers will have a saving account of VND15.8 million after working for the company in three consecutive years.

Presently, businesses have been bumping into difficulties in recruiting employees; therefore, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has opened employment fairs to help connect laborers with businesses.

By Hoang Bac - Translated by Anh Quan