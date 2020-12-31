Dong Nai prioritizes land for logistics hubs, ports, warehouses in next 10 years

In the 2021-2022 period, there will be around 566 hectares of land for projects in the field of logistics. By 2025, the Phuoc An Inland Container Depot (ICD) Port in Nhon Trach District and the Thai Binh Shoes ICD Port in Bien Hoa city’s Tan Van Ward will be completed and put into operation.



In the next period of 2025 - 2030, the province will invest in the ICD of Long Thanh international airport, and then continue to develop the logistics hubs in Trang Bom District after 2030.



Dong Nai plans to recover more than 1,200 hectares of land for projects of service areas, transit warehouses with a total investment capital of up to thousands of billion Vietnamese Dong.



Of which, the investment on bonded warehouse and logistics service project in Bien Hoa city’s Tan Van Ward is approximately VND1,000 billion (US$44 million).



The projects aim to develop trade and services, increase state budget revenues.







By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong