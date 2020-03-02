Dong Nai province considers to halt opening of more industrial parks

For years, the three localities have been becoming the province’s attractive investment destinations because increases in industrial zones brought challenges like housing matter, school problem, environmental pollution, traffic congestions, and negative impacts on residents’ lives.



Therefore, the province prefers to set up service establishments in economic axis routes Bien Hoa-Long Thanh- Nhon Trach because the government in Dong Nai is going to break ground on Long Thanh Airport in Long Thanh District.

Thirty-one existing industrial parks have been operating in Dong Nai Province and most of them are located in Bien Hoa Town, Long Thanh and Nhon Trach districts.

By Tien Minh - Translated by Uyen Phuong