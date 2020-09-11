Dong Nai Province establishes three more industrial parks

Dong Nai province has 35 industrial zones approved by the Government. Up to now, 32 industrial zones have been established, while three industrial zones are completing the procedures, namely Cam My Industrial Park with an area of 300 hectares in Cam My District, Phuoc Binh Industrial Park with an area of 190 hectares in Long Thanh District, and Gia Kiem Industrial Park with an area of 330 hectares in Thong Nhat District.



In the future, these new industrial zones will attract many domestic and foreign investors operating in the industries that the province needs. It is expected that from 2021 to 2030, eight other industrial zones in districts and Long Khanh City will be put into the planning and expanded.



Currently, the occupancy rate of the industrial zones in Dong Nai Province is 82 percent, but there are also about 1,300 hectares of land in Song May, Ho Nai, Amata, Dinh Quan, Long Khanh, Dau Giay industrial parks are stuck in the stages of compensation and site clearance as residents have not agreed on the prices of land, and disputes are occurring.





By Hoang Bac – Translated by Bao Nghi